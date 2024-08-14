Kaitano Tembo linked with return to SA PSL

Kaitano Tembo has been linked with a return to the South African top-flight league.

Tembo has been without a job following his sacking at Richards Bay on Christmas day last year.

According to FarPost.co.za, the Zimbabwean gaffer could make a sensational return to Sekhukhune United.

The coach previously led Babina Noko in June 2022 but departed in November of the same year due to a string of disappointing results in the PSL.

He has been offered an opportunity to work alongside Lehlohonolo Seema as his assistant.

Seema was recently appointed the head coach of Sekhukhune to replace German coach Peter Hyballa, who left the club.