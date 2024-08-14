Marshall Munetsi appointed Stade de Reims vice captain

Marshall Munetsi has been appointed the first vice-captain of Stade de Reims.

Munetsi has been with the club since 2019, when he joined them from South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Reims’ new Slovenian coach Luka Elsner named the Warriors international in the club’s leadership.

Teddy Teuma, who joined the club last year, is the new captain.

A statement by Stade de Reims reads: Teddy Teuma, at the club since last season, is the new captain of Stade de Reims.

The Maltese midfielder, a leader by word, now becomes one by his status. With a core of experienced players around him, he will be able to guide the team effectively.

“Marshall Munetsi, recognized for his key role in the integration of young people and the cohesion of the group, will continue to occupy a central place in the SDR locker room.

“Emmanuel Agbadou and Yehvann Diouf assert themselves, for their part, as new pillars of the collective.”

Munetsi is also the vice-captain of the Zimbabwe national team and has been wearing the armband since Marvelous Nakamba got injured in November last year.

The former Pirates midfielder will also wear the armband in Reims’ Ligue 1 season opener against Lille on Saturday as Teuma is suspended for the game.