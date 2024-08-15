Dynamos depart for Botswana ahead of CAF Confed Cup assignment

Dynamos have flown out to Botswana where there will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.
The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.
The encounter will be played at National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August.
Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe will be in charge of the game, assisted by Joel Lupahla and Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.
Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.
1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)
2. Emmanuel Jalai
3. Freddy Lyndon Alick
4. Frank Makarati
5. Donald Dzvinyai
6. Donald Mudadi
7. Elton Chikona
8. Emmanuel Paga
9. Sadney Uri-Khob
10. Issa Sadiki
11. Valentine Kadonzvo
12. Nomore Chinyerere
13. Martin Mapisa (GK)
17. Ansa Botchway
19. Emmanuel Ziocha
20. Eli Ilunga
22. Keith Madera
24. Kevin Moyo
25. Temptation Chiwunga
28. Diego Musiyiwa
29. Tendai Magwaza
30. Tanaka Shandirwa
31. Tatenda Makoni (GK)
32. Shadreck Nyahwa
40. Alex Mandinyenya
