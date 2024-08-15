Dynamos depart for Botswana ahead of CAF Confed Cup assignment

Dynamos have flown out to Botswana where there will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.

The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The encounter will be played at National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe will be in charge of the game, assisted by Joel Lupahla and Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)

2. Emmanuel Jalai

3. Freddy Lyndon Alick

4. Frank Makarati

5. Donald Dzvinyai

6. Donald Mudadi

7. Elton Chikona

8. Emmanuel Paga

9. Sadney Uri-Khob

10. Issa Sadiki

11. Valentine Kadonzvo

12. Nomore Chinyerere

13. Martin Mapisa (GK)

17. Ansa Botchway

19. Emmanuel Ziocha

20. Eli Ilunga

22. Keith Madera

24. Kevin Moyo

25. Temptation Chiwunga

28. Diego Musiyiwa

29. Tendai Magwaza

30. Tanaka Shandirwa

31. Tatenda Makoni (GK)

32. Shadreck Nyahwa

40. Alex Mandinyenya

