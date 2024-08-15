Magaya, Zim Women’s Soccer League sign $320k sponsorship deal

The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has signed a sponsorship deal with Yadah owner Walter Magaya through his Heart Group of companies.

The deal is worth US$320 000 and will see the league, which has had no principle sponsor for years, renamed the Heart League.

The unveiling ceremony of the sponsorship package will be held on Friday at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.

Magaya told The Herald: “It cheers me up to play a role in the development of local football particularly in women’s football which appears to be neglected most of the time.

“Women’s football, have a tremendous potential and I am honoured to be a part of its growth and I urge more people to join the Heart initiative to give more life to our girls.

“Our little efforts can make a huge difference if we all gather the little that we have to support women’s football because they also deserve better.”