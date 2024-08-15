Official: Kaitano Tembo gets coaching post at SA top-flight club

Kaitano Tembo has returned at South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has been appointed as the club’s new senior coach, to work alongside head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Tembo previously led Babina Noko in June 2022 but departed in November of the same year due to a string of disappointing results in the PSL.

His latest appointment marks his return to football management after having been without a job following his sacking at Richards Bay on Christmas day last year.

A statement by Sekhukhune reads:

“In preparation for the new and exciting 2024/25 Betway Premiership season and to meet the demands of another CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Sekhukhune United have made some changes to the technical team.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome back to the fold as Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema. He will be joined on the bench by another familiar face, in Kaitano Tembo. The latter fills the Senior Coach position vacated by McDonald Makhubedu, who will take up the role of Babina Noko’s Sporting Director.

“Completing the technical team line-up are Assistant Coach Paulus Masehe and Nascent Nkhwashu who retains his position as Goalkeeper Coach.”

New Sekhukhune United technical team.

Lehlohonolo Seema – Head Coach

Kaitano Tembo – Senior Coach

Paulus Masehe – Assistant Coach

Nascent Nkhwashu – Goalkeeper Coach McDonald Makhubedu – Sporting Director