Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum to receive $50k from CAF

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to receive $50,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The money is for participating in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.

Ngezi Platinum are taking part in the Champions League and will face Maniema Union of DRC on Saturday.

Dynamos are in the Confederation Cup and are playing Zambian side ZESCO United on Saturday.

A statement by CAF, reads: “In line with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s promise to improve club Competitions and provide more financial assistance to Clubs, the Clubs participating in the Preliminary Stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will receive USD 50,000 each. ”

This is the first time CAF will offer financial assistance to clubs in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.

Previously, clubs needed to reach the Group Stages to be eligible to share the overall prize money.

Champions League Prize Money

Winner | USD 4,000,000

Runner-up | USD 2,000,000

Semi-Finalists | USD 1,200,000

Quarterfinalists | USD 900,000

3rd of Group | USD 700,000

4th of Group | USD 700,000

Confederation Cup Prize Money

Winner | USD 2,000,000

Runner-up | USD 1,000,000

Semi-finalists | USD 750,000

Quarterfinalists | USD 550,000

3rd of Group | USD 400,000

4th of Group | USD 400,000