Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum to receive $50k from CAF

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to receive $50,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The money is for participating in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.
Ngezi Platinum are taking part in the Champions League and will face Maniema Union of DRC on Saturday.
Dynamos are in the Confederation Cup and are playing Zambian side ZESCO United on Saturday.
A statement by CAF, reads: “In line with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s promise to improve club Competitions and provide more financial assistance to Clubs, the Clubs participating in the Preliminary Stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will receive USD 50,000 each. ”
This is the first time CAF will offer financial assistance to clubs in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.
Previously, clubs needed to reach the Group Stages to be eligible to share the overall prize money.
Champions League Prize Money
Winner | USD 4,000,000
Runner-up | USD 2,000,000
Semi-Finalists | USD 1,200,000
Quarterfinalists | USD 900,000
3rd of Group | USD 700,000
4th of Group | USD 700,000
Confederation Cup Prize Money
Winner | USD 2,000,000
Runner-up | USD 1,000,000
Semi-finalists | USD 750,000
Quarterfinalists | USD 550,000
3rd of Group | USD 400,000
4th of Group | USD 400,000