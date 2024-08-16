Dynamos opponents in Confed Cup ZESCO United depart for Botswana

Dynamos’ opponents in CAF Confederation Cup, ZESCO United, have left Zambia for Botswana ahead of their preliminary round fixture on Sunday.

A update by the Zambian side reads: “ZESCO United Football Club has departed for Botswana aboard a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) chartered plane, ahead of their highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Dynamos FC of Zimbabwe.

“The team led by Captain John Chingandu left Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 08:20 hours, destined for Gaborone, where they will set base before Sunday’s crucial match.

“This trip marks a significant milestone in ZESCO United’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign, as they seek to make a strong impression on the African stage.”

Dynamos arrived in Gaborone on Thursday, where they will camp ahead of the match.

The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The encounter will be played at National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.