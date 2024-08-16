It’s the battle of the big spenders as MWOS, Scottland clash at Ngoni

The two most ambitious clubs in the Northern Region Soccer League —MWOS and Scottland, renew their rivalry in what should be an interesting clash at Ngoni Stadium tomorrow.

The battle for the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is expected to go down to the wire this season, with both MWOS and Scottland in the title matrix.

Scottland have underlined their desire to secure promotion with the acquisition of former Dynamos coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe, who joined the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned outfit 24 hours after leaving DeMbare.

Mabviravira have also bolstered their squad with the signing of the former Warriors trio of Ronald Pfumbidzai, King Nadolo and Leeroy Mavhunga, while veteran midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa joined them as well.

MWOS on the other hand, managed to lure former Zimbabwe international defender Ian Nekati, midfielder TInotenda ‘Dhiziri’ Mutyambizi as well highly-rated 20-year old central defender Godfrey Manase, who joined them from Harare City.

Scottland won the reverse fixture at The Heart Stadium 2-0.

Only goal difference separates MWOS and second-placed Harare City, with both sides having amassed 44 points from 21 matches.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges have not lost at home this season but the record will be severely tested by the visit of Scottland, who occupy fourth place on 42 points.

In other matches, Ngezi U-19 host Black Rhinos at the Baobab while Harare City entertain Agama at Motor Action Sports Club.

Karoi United host Black Mambas at Chikangwe Stadium while Chinhoyi Stars and CCLEE Mhangura at Chinhoyi Stadium.