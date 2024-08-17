CAF Champions League: Ngezi Platinum in goalless draw against AS Maniema

Ngezi Platinum played a goalless draw against AS Maniema of DRC in the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Madamburo hosted the first leg in Zambia due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The draw means the Zimbabwe champions will have to score and secure a win to progress to the first round of the tournament.

The second leg will be played in the DRC next weekend.

The winner will face Petro de Luanda of Angola, who received a bye in the preliminary round.