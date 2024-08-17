CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Ngezi Platinum vs AS Maniema

Ngezi Platinum Stars will face AS Maniema of DRC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup this afternoon.

Madamburo will host the first leg fixture on neutral venue due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions will use National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia for their first home game of the campaign on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Ngezi will be making their second appearance in the African Safari having represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2017.

But the team is playing for the first time in the Champions League.

Team News

Ngezi Platinum reinforced their squad with four new signings.

The new arrivals are Warriors internationals Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs) and Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Tanaka Munemo from Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe and Blessed Mashonganyika from Legends Academy.

The Zimbabwe champions doesn’t have any injury issues in their camp.

What Ngezi coach Takesure Chiragwi said ahead of the game:

“In terms of our structure and philosophy, we will do the same thing but we have to be strong mentally. When you are playing international matches it’s all about the mentality.”

What AS Maniema coach Papy Kimoto said:

“We are coming from a stronger league and I believe we have prepared well for the encounter and we will be ready tomorrow.”