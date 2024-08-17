Mighty Warriors coach appointment facing resistance

The appointment of the new Mighty Warriors coach is reportedly facing resistance from some members of the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee.

The head coach post has been vacant since the end of last year after Shadreck Mlauzi’s contract was not renewed.

According to New Zimbabwe website, the Zifa High Performance Technical Committee recommended Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, who was the last substantive coach for the side.

Tha gaffer, who is coaching Chapungu Queens, applied for the job following a call to fill the vacancy last month.

However, members of the Normalization Committee, led by Lincoln Mutasa, reportedly rejected Sibanda’s appointment, insisting that they should settle for another coach.

The publication adds Rosemary Mugadza, a member of the ZIFA committee, is the one insisting they should appoint a foreign coach instead.

“To be honest with you, all was done in terms of the coach’s appointment. The technical committee had settled for Kwinji but this was turned down by the NC.

“Its not like the whole NC is against Kwinji’s appointment but it’s Rose Mugadza who is insisting they should appoint a foreign coach instead,” an unnamed source told the website.