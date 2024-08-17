Prince Dube continues goalscoring form at Yanga as Nyasha Mushekwi scores again in China

Prince Dube has continued his goal-scoring form after netting in Young Africans’ 4-0 win over Vital’O FC of Burundi in the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Champions League.

Dube found the back of the net in the twelfth minute to open the scoring.

The goal was the striker’s second in a competitive game after he netted in the Tanzanian Community Shield last weekend.

The Zimbabwean also scored in the pre-season, which was his first goal for Yanga.

The former Highlanders man joined the Tanzanian giants last month after terminating his contract with Azam.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi returned to the score-sheet, netting his fifteenth goal of the season.

Mushekwi had not found the back of the net in the previous game.

He scored the equaliser in Yunnan Yukun’s 1-1 draw against Guangzhou.

The former Warriors international extends his lead at the top of the Chinese League One scoring chart.