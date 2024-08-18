CAF Confed Cup Preview: Dynamos vs ZESCO United

Dynamos will mark their return to African inter-club competition for the first time in a decade this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys will play Zambian side ZESCO United in the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners will host the first leg in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The match is scheduled for National Stadium in Gaborone.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe will be in charge of the game, assisted by Joel Lupahla and Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Team News

Dembare are training at the facilities provided by Botswana giants Township Rollers.

Elvis Moyo is not available as he was not registered for the competition due to injury.

What Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe said ahead of the encounter:

“It has been a very long time since Dynamos played in Africa, so this is a momentous occasion.

“We are not only representing ourselves and the seven million souls, but the nation as a whole because Dynamos are a football powerhouse.

“We hope to acquit ourselves in this encounter against ZESCO so that we make Zimbabweans proud.”

What ZESCO United assistant coach Tenant Chiluba said:

“Of course we are ready, knowing we are playing a good side from Zimbabwe. Dynamos is one of the big teams, but looking at our preparations I think we are ready and also everyone is ready for the crucial encounter. I don’t think we have any injuries in our team.”