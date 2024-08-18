Coach heaps praise on Maswanhise after making immediate impact on his debut at new club

Tawanda Maswanhise made an immediate impact on his debut at his new home in the Scottish Premier League.

Maswanhise was unveiled at Motherwell FC just two hours before their match against Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean striker, who signed a short-term contract until January as a free agent after leaving Leicester City, was subsequently named in the matchday squad and was introduced as a second half substitute.

The 21-year-old’s shining moment came in the stoppage time of the game when he assisted Moses Ebiye’s winning goal.

Maswanhise’s appearance in the squad followed a week-long trial stint with the team which allowed coach Stuart Kettlewell to fully assessed him.

Speaking about the striker’s performance, Kettlewell hailed the Zimbabwean, saying after the game, as cited by the Daily Record:

“You can see what Tawanda is going to bring us. It’s been a bit of whirlwind for him, the opportunity came up within a few hours to be involved in a bounce game. I loved his character and personality to thrust himself in and he seen that as an opportunity.

“We’ve had him in since the start of last week and he’s shown up well in training sessions and another bounce game. He brings us a dimension that we don’t quite have with his ball carrying ability and hopefully he adds that final ball. Hopefully he’s exciting for the Motherwell fans because he’s really embraced coming here and he excites me.”