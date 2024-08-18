Dynamos edge ZESCO United to secure advantage in CAF Confed Cup tie

Dynamos edged ZESCO United to secure an advantage in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against ZESCO United.

The Glamour Boys won the first leg 1-0, thanks to Tanaka Shandirwa’s first half effort.

Shandirwa netted the goal on the half hour mark following a well-worked team play.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners managed to preserve their lead and finished the match with a win.

The game was played at National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana due to the unavailability of approved grounds in Zimbabwe.

The second leg will be played next weekend in Zambia.

The winner in the fixture will face the winning side in the tie between Orapa United (Botswana) and Foresters FC (Seychelles) in the next round.