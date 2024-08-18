Highlanders beat Greenfuel to reach Chibuku Super Cup quaters

Highlanders are through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Greenfuel 3-0 on Sunday.

Bosso cruised to the victory courtesy of goals from Melikhaya Ncube, Nqobile Ndlovu and Marvelous Chigumira.

Ncube opened the scoring just before the break, to put the hosts ahead.

Ndlovu doubled the lead in the 65th minute before Chigumira sealed the victory on minute 71.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds also booked their place in the last eight after beating Chegutu Pirates 3-0.

Manica got their goals from Donald Teguru, who netted a brace, and Evans Katema.

Simba Bhora beat Herentals 4-3 on penalties to progress to the next round.

The ninety minutes had ended with both sides tied in a goalless draw.