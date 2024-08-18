MWOS-Scottland clash ends in chaos as ‘Scott’ charges towards Lloyd Mutasa

There was chaos galore at Ngoni Stadium yesterday as Scottland owner and Mabvuku legislator Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya charged towards MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa with a fist, at the end of the two ambitious sides’ top of the table clash.

When the referee blew his final whistle to end the contest, which finished 1-1 after Arthur Banda’s late header cancelled out Denver Mukamba’s first half volley, Sakupwanya stormed the pitch and could be heard yelling at Mutasa, accusing the former Dynamos midfielder of juju antics.

Sakupwanya’s bone of contention was a ball boy being seen sprinkling some liquid substance near Scottland goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga’s goal area before Banda restored parity for the home side with two minutes of regulation time left.

The mining tycoon’s security details had to refrain him before Mutasa retreated to the dressing room as tampers flared until police details stepped in.

A visibly upset Sakupwanya took a while to calm down before finally leaving the field and subsequently the stadium.

Apart from the chaotic end, the clash provided value for money for the more than 3000 spectators who were in attendance, as both sides showed why they are in the Northern Region Soccer League title matrix.

Scottland coach Genesis Mangombe was satisfied with a point gained away from home, which he felt will be key in the title race.

“We failed to defend our lines and ended up conceding that goal but I’m happy because that point is good for us since we were playing away from home,” said Mangombe.

Mutasa did not show up for his post-match interview.