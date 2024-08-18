Official: Warriors striker Tawanda Maswanhise finds new club after leaving Leicester City

Warriors striker Tawanda Maswanhise has found a new club in the Scottish Premier League.

The striker has joined Motherwell FC as a free agent. He has signed a short-term contract until January with an option to extend it.

“Tawanda has been on trial for a couple of weeks now,” Motherwell coach Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s media.

“We have been impressed with his endeavour every time he has taken to the training pitch. He took part in the bounce match against Everton last week and once again, he looked good.

“He offers something a bit different for us. He’s quick, direct and likes to find the back of the net. There’s lots of potential with Tawanda and hopefully we can get the best out of him.”

Maswanhise, who was released by Leicester City at the end of previous season, also had trial stint at Stockport City where he was looking to get a deal.

Speaking after signing the contract, the Zimbabwe international said:

“I’m just buzzing to be in this position. This summer has been about hard work and getting my head down. I’ve been looking for an opportunity to show people what I can do and now I’ve got one.

“I feel good and feel ready to make an impact.”

Maswanhise will wear the number 55 shirt.