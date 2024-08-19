Scottland FC threatens to quit Northern Region Division One League after MWOS draw

Scottland FC have threatened to quit the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League after chaos erupted in their 1-1 draw against MWOS at Ngoni Stadium in Norton on Saturday.

The Mabvaku-based side dropped the points after conceding a late equaliser but club owner Scott Sakupwanya was not happy with the events that led to the hosts’ goal.

Sakupwanya stormed on to the pitch after the final whistle, accusing MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa of using dark magic to score the goal.

The Scottland boss’ bone of contention was a ball boy being seen sprinkling some liquid substance near their goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga’s goal area just moments before Banda restored parity for the home side with two minutes of regulation time left.

Speaking in an interview with The Herald, Sakupwanya said:

“We have got worse results than this one this season when we lost some games, but we accepted the result and didn’t complain at all.

“We are complaining now because we feel that it’s not right for a player to be distracted by outside forces like what happened to our goalkeeper.

“The MWOS coach sent the ball boy to distract our goalkeeper by pouring whatever liquid they poured at our goal and all the other stuff they splashed there.

“This was a crucial stage of the game and we are unhappy that there was no protection against our ‘keeper and this was a deliberate act by the coach of our opponents.”

He added: “We are not happy at all, and we feel that if this is the way things are done in the league, then it isn’t a place for us to continue playing there because we are investing a lot in our team and our community.

“All we want is fairness and if there is no fairness then there is no reason for us to remain part of the league.”