Video: Tanaka Shandirwa’s match-winner in Dynamos victory over ZESCO United

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the winning goal in Dynamos’ 1-0 victory over ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Shandirwa netted a beautiful header unmarked in the 30th minute.

The solitary goal was enough to hand the Glamour Boys an advantage going into the second leg next weekend.

Here is how the goal was scored.

WATCH: The Tanaka Kante Shandirwa header that sunk Zambian giants @ZescoUnitedFC at Gaborone National Stadium yesterday. Dynamos kicked off its return to continental football with a 1-0 over Zesco United in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match. #2024CAFConfed… pic.twitter.com/fCkhJrideL — bhorafrika (@bhorafrika) August 19, 2024