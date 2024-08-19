Image Banner

Video: Tanaka Shandirwa’s match-winner in Dynamos victory over ZESCO United

7:43 am
by Soccer24 Team

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the winning goal in Dynamos’ 1-0 victory over ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Shandirwa netted a beautiful header unmarked in the 30th minute.

The solitary goal was enough to hand the Glamour Boys an advantage going into the second leg next weekend.

Here is how the goal was scored.

