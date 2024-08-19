Warriors international Gerald Takwara leaves Saudi Arabia, joins team from Iraq

Warriors international Gerald Takwara has ended his two-year stay in Saudi Arabia after joining a new club in Iraq.

Takwara’s contract at Saudi First Division side Ohod Club was not renewed after it expired at the end of last season.

The Zimbabwean defender has now joined Al-Minaa Club, which plays in the Iraqi Stars League, the top-flight division in the Middle Eastern country.

He was unveiled by the club together with other four new signings.

However, his participation at the club could be delayed as the process of sorting out his visa might take long, the club said.

Al-Minna is one of the most followed clubs in Iraq and the club is based in Basra.

The team finished on number 12 in the previous season.