Zim players based abroad round-up

Prince Dube was on target in Young Africans’ 4-0 win over Vital’O FC of Burundi in the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Dube found the back of the net in the twelfth minute to open the scoring.

The goal was the striker’s second in a competitive game after he netted in the Tanzanian Community Shield last weekend.

Also finding the target over the weekend was Nyasha Mushekwi, who netted his fifteenth goal of the season in the Chinese League One.

Mushekwi scored the equaliser in Yunnan Yukun’s 1-1 draw against Guangzhou.

The former Warriors international extended his lead at the top of the Chinese League One scoring chart.

Tawanda Maswanhise made an immediate impact on his debut at his new home in the Scottish Premier League.

Maswanhise was unveiled at Motherwell FC just two hours before their match against Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean striker, who signed a short-term contract until January as a free agent after leaving Leicester City, was subsequently named in the matchday squad and was introduced as a second half substitute.

The 21-year-old’s shining moment came in the stoppage time of the game when he assisted Moses Ebiye’s winning goal.

Maswanhise’s appearance in the squad followed a week-long trial stint with the team which allowed coach Stuart Kettlewell to fully assessed him.

In the English Championship, Brendan Galloway was able to shake off the own-goal disappointment from the previous round and delivered a relatively decent show in Plymouth Argyle’s 1-1 draw against Hull City.

Galloway retained his place in the starting XI and played the entire match.

The result gave Argyle their first points of the season.

Andy Rinomhota was an unused substitute in Cardiff City’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Burnley, while Marvelous Nakamba was again missing in Luton Town’s matchday squad as he’s yet to return to full fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.

In the League One, Tendayi Darikwa played the entire match of Lincoln City’s 2-1 defeat against Barnsley.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha was included in the matchday squad for the first time this season against Wigan Athletic.

Rushesha had missed the previous outing for unknown reasons. However, he was an unused substitute in the team’s 2-1 victory.

Munashe Garan’anga was dropped to the bench and came on as a second half substitute in Copenhagen’s 1-1 draw against Viborg in the Danish Superliga.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura came on as late substitute in Udinese’s Serie A season opener and Bologna.

The French Ligue 1 season also commenced over the weekend with the Warriors pair of Marshall Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere featuring for their respective clubs.

Munetsi, who was recently appointed Stade de Reims vice captain, played the entire game in their 2-0 loss against Lille.

Kadewere started in Nantes’ starting XI that played a goalless draw against Toulouse.

He received a yellow card before getting subbed off in the 83rd minute.