Lincoln City coach heaps praise on Tendayi Darikwa

Lincoln City coach Michael Skubala has praised new signing Tendayi Darikwa following his man of the match performance over the weekend.

Darikwa delivered an outstanding performance in the which saw him picking the individual honour for the first time at the club.

Speaking to The Deck after the Barnsley game, Skubala said: “He did really well out there again. I like the way he is playing for us, he gets up and down the pitch, he drives the team on, he is a great leader.

“He gets in the box, and he’s unlucky to not get a penalty. He’s doing really well for us.”

Darikwa was signed during the off-season on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Cypriot club Apollon Limassol.

The right wing-back returned to England after spending just a season in Cyprus.