Forgotten Warriors striker David Moyo rediscovers form in England

Forgotten Warriors striker David Moyo seems to have rediscovered his goal-scoring form after netting in two successive games in the English sixth tier.

Moyo was on target in the 2-2 draw against Leamington in the National League North encounter played on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean forward found the back of the net in the 50th minute to open the scoring in the game.

The strike was his second in three games, missing to score only in the first game of the campaign.

Moyo joined the club last month on a free transfer after leaving Chorley, where he spent just a season but struggled for game time.