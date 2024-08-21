Kenya FA boss gives more details on moving Afcon qualifier against Zim to Uganda

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno has given more details on why the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener against Zimbabwe will be played in Uganda.

The match, which is scheduled for 4 September, will be played at the newly-renovated Mandela National Stadium, Kampala.

The encounter was supposed to be played in Kenya, but the East African nation has no approved stadium to host international games.

The country’s two main grounds Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani Sports Complex are currently undergoing renovations in preparation for CHAN 2025, and AFCON 2027, and are not yet ready for use.

Explaining the decision to take the game to Uganda, Otieno said, as cited by The Citizen website:

“We would want to play at home because it comes with the advantage of fans coming to support their team; fans are a physical element and part of football.

“However, our stadiums that we would have used for the national teams have been closed and are being renovated so that they can meet the CAF standards ahead of CHAN 2025, set for January. As a result, CAF has been visiting Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania for inspection to check the level of preparedness, so there is little time left.”

The FKF boss added: “The government is very committed to finishing this process, we urge all Kenyans to understand and let them complete the renovation. After they are completed we will not only have good stadiums but also our chances of hosting the competitions in future will not be quashed on grounds of stadia.”

Zimbabwe, who also lacks a CAF-certified stadium, are expected to host their second game against Cameroon on a neutral ground six days later.

It’s still unknown if they will choose to remain in Uganda, but that will depend on the availability of approved stadiums in that country.