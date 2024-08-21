Khama Billiat wins his second major individual award in Zim

Yadah forward Khama Billiat has picked his second major individual award in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Billiat has been named Footballers Union of Zimbabwe’s Player of the Month for July.

The 33-year-old scored three goals and provided a single assist in the four games played during the period.

The voting was done by other players in the top-flight league.

Billiat also picked the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award for his performance in July.

Prior to his move to Yadah at the start of the season, Khama spent seven months without playing football after failing to get a team in South Africa.

He has scored nine goals in total this season.

Meanwhile, Sheila Antonio of Chapungu Queens was named the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for July.