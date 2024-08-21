Llloyd Mutasa, Saruchera fined US$2k each

MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa and his Black Rhinos counterpart Nesbert ‘Yabo’ Saruchera have been fined US$2000 each by the Northern Region Soccer League following an altercation during the two sides’ clash at The Heart Stadium earlier this month.

Rhinos and MWOS, who are both in the title race, played out a goalless draw on August 9 with the tense match being marred by the aforementioned altercation in the second half.

The two coaches have also been ordered to remain in their designated technical areas in future, as well as respecting decisions made by match officials without showing inappropriate emotion.

Both coaches have also been warned that future incidents of similar nature will attract stiffer punishments.