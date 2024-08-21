New Warriors coach Michael Nees arrives in Zim

New Warriors coach Michael Nees has arrived in Zimbabwe.

Nees’ appointment was confirmed by ZIFA early this month. He signed a two-year-contract until June 2026.

Initially scheduled to fly in last, the gaffer’s arrival in the country was delayed by by immigration paperwork.

After his permit was issued, the German coach touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be unveiled tomorrow and is expected to attend some Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24 games this weekend.

Nees’ first assignment with the Warriors will be on the 6th of September when Zimbabwe face Kenya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.