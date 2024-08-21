ZIFA selects foreign venue for Warriors, Cameroon clash

ZIFA has reportedly chosen a foreign venue for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J encounter against Cameroon next month.

The national team will host the former African champions on matchday 2 of the qualifiers on 10 September.

Due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe, the Warriors will play this game on foreign soil.

According to NewsDay, ZIFA secretary-general Yvonne Manwa has confirmed to the publication that the team will host Cameroon in Uganda.

The decision was made to cut the travelling costs since the game against Kenya will also be played in the East African country.

The Harambe Stars are in the same predicament as the Warriors and were forced to find a neutral venue for the game.

Kenya will host Zimbabwe in Kampala at the Mandela National Stadium.