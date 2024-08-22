Chegutu Pirates appoint new coach

Chegutu Pirates have appointed a new coach after parting ways with Day Gutu.

Gutu was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after a string of poor results which have left the team in the relegation zone on number 17 with just 19 points.

In a bid to survive the chop, the PSL newcomers have now appointed veteran coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe.

The former Caps United and Yadah FC coach was unveiled at an event in Chegutu on Wednesday.

The new gaffer’s first assignment will be against his former side Yadah on Sunday in the Castle Lager Premiership.