Failure to pay coaches now a thing of the past: Mutasa

ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa has assured the nation that the issue of Warriors coaches not being paid is now a thing of the past.

Zimbabwe has a history of some Warriors coaches not being paid with nearly every gaffer who was at some point at the helm of the country’s senior men national team, owed money to this very day.

In fact, world governing body FIFA once punished Zimbabwe for failing to pay Brazilian coach Jose Claudinei Georgini, better known as Valinhos, the US$81 000 he was owed from his tenure as Warriors coach in 2008.

Speaking at the unveiling of German expatriate Michael Nees is Harare this morning, Mutasa assured football-loving Zimbabweans that there won’t be any issues with regards to the numeration of Warriors coaches as ZIFA now has the financial backing of FIFA in that regard.

“After our first games (in the World Cup qualifiers), FIFA came to us and advise that we should have a substantive coach for stability purposes,” said Mutasa.

“FIFA then told us to appoint a substantive coach and assured us that there would be there to support us financially whenever we have a problem.

“The people who are actually underwriting this are FIFA as they also allowed us to advertise this position (Warriors coach) on the FIFA panel.

“As you are aware, we have had embarrassing situations of coaches not being paid in the past, but as far as that is concerned, that is a thing of the past,” added Mutasa.