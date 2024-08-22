Full details and explanation on new UEFA Champions League format

The UEFA Champions League will have a new format starting from this coming season.

The new format will have 36 teams and will have no group stages which had thirty-two teams.

How will the Champions League format change from 2024/25?

The biggest change sees a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league phase including all participating teams.

Each side will play eight matches in the new league phase (former group stage). They will no longer play three opponents twice – home and away – but will instead face fixtures against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away.

To determine the eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Teams ranked 25-36 are eliminated from all competitions.