Nees the right man to lead Warriors declares ZIFA

ZIFA Normalisation committee boss Lincoln Mutasa is confident newly appointed Warriors coach Micheal Nees is the right man for the job

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee officially unveiled Nees on Thursday at an event held in Harare.

The German gaffer signed a two-year-contract until June 2026 early this month.

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony, ZIFA NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa said he believes the new coach will bring better fortunes to the team.

Mutasa said: “We are confident that he is the right man to lead the Warriors as we embark on the AFCON qualifiers.

“We are confident that with Michael at the helm we will rise to the occasion. We believe in his vision.

“We are committed to providing him with the support staff and resources he needs.”

Nees’ first assignment with the Warriors will be on the 6th of September when Zimbabwe face Kenya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.