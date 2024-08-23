Cardiff City make decision on future of Andy Rinomhota

Cardiff City have made their decision on the future of Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota.

The Zimbabwean faced uncertainty at the club following his return from a six-month loan stay at Rotherham United.

With a year left on his Cardiff deal, speculation had pointed to a possible departure in this summer transfer.

But according to the Bluebirds coach Erol Bulut, Rinomhota is set to remain at the English Championship club this season.

Bulut said, as cited by BBC Sport: “It looks like Andy is going to stay with us. We cannot let everybody go, when we see the midfield players we have.

“Of course we have time until August 30, but for now we make a decision that we continue like that.

“Andy has good qualities to fight for us when we need him. He is a fighter and sometimes you need this kind of player in your team, so it looks like he will stay with us.”

Rinomhota has featured once for Cardiff this season, appearing in the Carabao Cup match against Bristol Rovers, but has been an unused substitute in the two Championship defeats at home to Sunderland and away to Burnley.