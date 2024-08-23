Crystal Palace sign youngster Kurai Musanhi

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of youngster Kurainashe Musanhi on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old full-back recently featured for the first-team of Southern League Division One Central side Hertford Town.

His arrival at Palace comes after he featured on a trial stint with the club’s U18 team last season.

The defender will play for the academy in the EPL 2 this season.

Speaking after signing the contract Musanhi said: “I’m really excited, I feel like it’s a big opportunity for me to really show what I can do… I feel like everything I need is here and with the right amount of work I can go far.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Kurai is a left-back that was here with us on trial last season and did really well at Under-18s level.

“We tracked his progress through to the end of the season and then made the decision to bring him to the club this summer.”

Director of Academy Recruitment Wesley Awad also said: “Ben Herd, current manager and director of Hertford Town, made it really really easy for Kurai to come and complete an eight-week trial with us.

“He was excellent throughout the whole process and made it easy for us to get the deal done. Ben’s motivation throughout the whole period was to give Kurai this opportunity which he worked hard for and deserved.”