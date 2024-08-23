Nees speaks on Billiat’s possible return to Warriors fold

Warriors coach Michael Nees has not shut the door on the possibility of Khama Billiat returning to the Warriors fold.

Billiat quit the Warriors under unclear circumstances in November 2021 but the Mufakose-bred winger’s return to form at Yadah has resulted in calls for his return to the national team getting louder.

Nees, speaking at his official unveiling in Harare yesterday, was full of praise for Billiat, saying the nimble-footed former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star made impact in South Africa and can still add value to the Warriors.

“I worked in South Africa for four years and I know the kind of impact some players had and Khama Billiat made big influence there, there is no doubt,” said Nees.

“He came back home and it looks like he is on what I can say a second honeymoon. He is among the leading goal scorers in the league and let’s wait and see what we can do (about persuading him to return to the Warriors fold),” added the German.