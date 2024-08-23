Two SA-based Zim coaches linked with Warriors technical team posts

Two Zimbabwean coaches based in South Africa are reportedly being targeted to fill the vacant Warriors technical team post.

According to South African website FarPost.co.za, Kaitano Tembo and Pernell Mckop have been identified to become the first assistant coach and goalkeepers’ coach, respectively.

Tembo is currently attached at Sekhukhune United, where he was recently appointed as the senior coach.

Mckop is in the South African top-flight, working at Stellenbosch. He has been with the national team before, and was part of the Warriors technical team during the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

Should the pursuit of the pair succeeds, the coaches will work with newly-appointed Warriors head coach Michael Nees.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi is the second assistant by virtue of being the national Under 23 coach.