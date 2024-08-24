CAF Confederation Cup Preview: ZESCO United vs Dynamos

Dynamos will face ZESCO United of Zambia this afternoon in the second leg of the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Glamour Boys are carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg that was played in Botswana last weekend.

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the solitary goal in the first.

The second leg will be played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Dynamos Team News:

Dynamos will be missing the services of Namibian Sadney Uri-Khob, who was injured in the reverse fixture and Nomore Chinyerere.

What the coaches said:

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe said: “We never underestimate ZESCO. We play with humility and we know that ZESCO have been playing in the Champions League. They are not a pushover; they are a potent side who can destroy any other team on a good day. So, we will take their qualities and we will look at what they can do but obviously we are a side that has got our pride and we will fight.”

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina said: “They (Dynamos) are tactically good, but I am sure we have to do more than what we did in Gaborone if we are to go past them, and I am sure the players are ready to do that. We have to do our business on the pitch.”