Dynamos through to Confed Cup first round after edging ZESCO United on aggregate

Dynamos are through to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after cruising past ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage.

The Glamour Boys won the fixture 1-0 on aggregate following a goalless draw in the second leg played in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday.

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the only goal of the tie in the first leg that was played in Botswana last weekend.

A disciplined defending through out the game saw Dembare preserving the lead in the second meeting.

The hosts made their intentions known from the first whistle, camping in Dynamos’ half during the first twenty minutes.

They created a series of attacks but the visitors were able to thwart most of the threats.

And during this opening period, Lloyd Chigowe’s men didn’t manage to create a chance at goal.

Their first opportunity only came in the 27th minute when Temptation Chiwunga’s shot went wide.

But that didn’t ease the pressure as ZESCO kept on threatening until the break.

In the second half, the away team showed a better approach and were seen going forward a couple of times.

This helped them to open up spaces which absorbed some pressure.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate as Dembare booked their place in the next stage of the competition.

Dynamos will face the winning side in the tie between Orapa United (Botswana) and Foresters FC (Seychelles) in the first round.