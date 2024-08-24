Make or break clash for DeMbare: MaBlanyo declares war on ZESCO United

Dynamos coach Lloyd MaBlanyo’ Chigowe believes his charges are ready for battle and can progress to the CAF Confederation Cup second round at the expense of Zambian side ZESCO United this afternoon.

The Harare giants carry a 1-0 lead heading into today’s decider at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, thanks to Tanaka Shandirwa’s header in the first leg played in Botswana last week.

While Chigove acknowledges that progression to the next stage of the continental tournament will be a mountain to climb for DeMbare, the lanky coach believes it’s an achievable task.

“It was never going to be easy playing ZESCO United. We have prepared for a tough game but may the better team win. They have a lot of experienced guys and they play a lot of possession type of football; if you go to sleep they will kill you,” said Chigowe.

“Like any other team, we have a game plan. We will be able to survive this storm. I saw that Jesse Were and Kampamba Mubanga are no longer here.

”But I also see that you have added more quality to the team. Siankombo is a dangerous threat.You even had the temerity to put the team captain on the bench, that shows that it is a strong side,” he added.

Dynamos will miss the services of Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob through injury.