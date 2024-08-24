NRSL: Pfumbidzai on target for Scottland, MWOS, Rhinos register wins

Former Warriors star Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his first goal for Scottland as the ambitious side beat Banket United 2-0 in a Northern Region Soccer League match played at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United man is one of the high profile players who joined the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side.

Pfumbidzai doubled Scottland’s lead in the second half after veteran midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa had thrust Genesis Mangombe’s charges in the first half.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos reclaimed top spot after dispatching PAM FC 2-1 at Commando Barracks.

Willard Zakeo and Tapiwa Matongo were on target for Nesbert ‘Yabo’ Saruchera’s troops.

At Ngoni Stadium in Norton, MWOS maintained pressure on Rhinos with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ngezi U-19.

Arthur Banda fired Lloyd Mutasa’s charges ahead in the 27th minute before the veteran coach’s son Wisdom doubled The Punters’ advantage from the penalty spot, five minutes before the half time break.

Northern Region Soccer League results and log standings:

Herentals U-20 0-0 Karoi United

MWOS 2-0 Ngezi U-19

Scottland 2-0 Banket United

Black Rhinos 2-1 PAM FC