Unstoppable Nyasha Mushekwi on target again as David Moyo continues scoring form

Nyasha Mushekwi was on target again for his Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun on Saturday.

Mushekwi netted in the 3-0 win against Jiangxi Liansheng.

The Zimbabwean found the back of the net in the 67th minute to seal the victory for his team.

The latest goal extends his lead at the top of the Chinese League One scoring chart. It also stretches his season tally to sixteen goals in twenty games.

In England, David scored in his third successive league game for his new side Alfreton Town.

The team plays in the National League North, England’s sixth-tire league.

Moyo was on target in the 2-2 draw against Chester FC.

The striker now has three goals in four league games.