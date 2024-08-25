FC Platinum surrender top spot as Highlanders, Chicken Inn share spoils

FC Platinum surrendered the top spot on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after losing to Bikita Minerals on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys lost 1-0 after Chris Makumbira netted the solitary goal in the 40th minute.

The former champions also had to finish the game with a man short after Mbongeni Ndlovu received a straight red card for a crude challenge on Liberty Masveure in the second half.

The result saw FC Platinum dropping into second place, while Bikita moved out of the relegation danger, at least for now, settling in twelfth position.

There was also a red card issued in the Bulawayo Derby involving Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

The Gamecocks’ Mpumelelo Bhebhe got his marching orders just before the hour mark after receiving his second booking of the game.

The visitors failed to capitalise on numerical advantage and had to settle for a draw.

The result saw Chicken Inn picking four out of six points in this fixture, having won the first leg 2-1 in April.

Elsewhere, Khama Billiat was on target as Yadah beat Chegutu Pirates 2-0.

Billiat found the back of the net in the 11th minute before Mandla Mlilo sealed the victory early in the second half.

CAPS United stretched their winning run to three games after edging Manica Diamonds 1-0.

Kingsley Mureremba scored the only goal of the match just before the break.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24 Results:

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

CAPS United 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bikita Minerals 1-0 FC Platinum

Chegutu Pirates 0-2 Yadah