Knowledge Musona’s debut at new club delayed

Knowledge Musona’s debut at his new club Al-Akhdoud was delayed after the forward didn’t play in Saturday’s Saudi Pro League season opener against Al-Hilal.

Musona joined the Saudi Arabian top-flight side this month on a free transfer after leaving Al Riyadh.

The 34-year-old Zimbabwean trained with the team since his arrival two weeks ago and was named in the matchday squad for the season opener against the league giants.

However, he was an unused substitute in the encounter in which Al-Akhdoud lost 3-0.

The former Warriors captain’s new club will be in action on Wednesday, when they face Al-Ettifaq away in the Saudi Pro League.