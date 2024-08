Follow our live coverage of the CAF Champions League fixture between AS Maniema of DRC and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Kick-off is at 4:30 pm CAT:

AS Maniema 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Efonge, Bokomboli, Moanda, Ndombele, Lupini, Onoya, Musinga, Mboma, Kitambala, Mbala, Basiala.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhananga, Hativagoni, Hachiro, Kashitigu, Meke, Mandinyenya, Benhura, Mapoka, Chirinda.