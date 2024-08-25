Ngezi Platinum knocked out of CAF Champions League after losing to AS Maniema on penalties

Ngezi have been knocked out of the CAF Champions League after losing in the preliminary round against AS Maniema of DRC.

The match was decided by a penalty shootout after the tie had ended in a goalless draw on aggregate.

The second leg was played at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

Needing at least a draw with a goal to win the encounter, Ngezi had to find the passage through the penalties.

However, the Zimbabwe side’s Champions League road ended after losing the penalty shootout 4-3.

AS Maniema will now face Petro de Luanda of Angola, in the first round.