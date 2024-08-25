Pitso Mosimane pays homage to Khama Billiat after he won two major awards in Zimbabwe

Pitso Mosimane has paid homage to Khama Billiat after the winger recently picked two major awards in Zimbabwe.

Billiat was named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe’s Player of the Month for July.

The Yadah FC man scored three goals and provided a single assist in the four games he played during the period.

Posting on X, Mosimane, who worked with Billiat at Mamelodi Sundowns for five years, listed the 33-year-old among the best players he has coached.

The gaffer wrote in his reaction to the player’s two accolades: “Class is permanent. One of the best players I have ever coached.

“I phoned him for a full year, every week convincing him that I will give him support and platform to showcase his talent and that he is the one to help us win CAF Champions League.

“Scores, assists, recoveries, steals lots of balls and very strong on the ball despite his small frame.”

Mosimane continued: “His first touch on bringing down an aerial ball was amazing. He really loved (Hlompho) Kekana’s long passes (his goal vs Platinum Stars away). What a player to watch in training more than games.

“I used to put Wayne Arendse on him to sharpen his skills and help him learn how to deal with big defenders. Wayne contributed a lot to his game. What a show I enjoyed in those weekly tactical sessions.”

He added: “What a pleasure to watch Percy [Tau], Keegan [Dolly], [Themba] Zwane and Khama in one team at training. These guys used to score a lot of goals together. Hence they won all major Caf club trophies in one season playing together in the same team.”