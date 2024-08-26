Luton Town coach set date for Nakamba return ahead of Warriors games

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has revealed when Marvelous Nakamba will finally get some playing minutes after recovering from a long-term injury.

Nakamba has been out of action since December 2023 after suffering a knee injury.

The injury required surgery, and the Zimbabwean midfielder’s campaign was prematurely ended.

There were hopes to see the 30-year-old back ahead of the pre-season, but he missed all of Luton Town’s pre-season friendlies and the opening games of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of their weekend’s game against Preston End, Edwards revealed that Nakamba is expected to play his first minutes in over eight months on Tuesday when Luton Town play QPR in the Carabao Cup.

The gaffer told the press: “We’ll try to introduce Marv on Tuesday as well. This weekend is too soon for him, but we’ll look to get him minutes on Tuesday as well. We’re starting to shape up quite nicely. I did say it (would happen), but anyway.”

However, it might be too early for Nakamba to travel to Africa for the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.

The games are scheduled for 4th and 10th September.