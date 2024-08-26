Nees picks Warriors squad for AFCON Qualifiers

Newly-appointed Warriors coach Michael Nees has selected the Warriors squad for next month’s AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

The road to Morocco begins with the Warriors, who are in Group J, taking on Kenya on September 6, before facing the Indomitable Lions four days later.

Nees, who was recently unveiled by ZIFA in the capital, will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi.

Below is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)

DEFENDERS:

Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe

MIDFIELDERS:

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants),

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum)

TECHNICAL TEAM:

Michael Nees (Head Coach)

Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach)

Pernel McKop (Goalkeepers Coach)

Abraham Mbaiwa (Fitness Trainer)

James Makoni (Performance Analyst)

Nick Munyonga (Team Doctor)

Steve Hungwe (Physiotherapist) Lennon Gwara (Masseur)

Shariff Mussa (Team Manager)