Pasuwa hits out at referees, Malawian FA after Champions League exit

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa has hit out at the match officials that took their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg match against Red Arrows on Saturday.

Bullets lost the encounter 2-0 to bow out of the tournament on a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Speaking after the match, Pasuwa said: “We have bowed out of the Champions League, but maybe at times, we need to have fair play in football, and yes, we played Red Arrows, who were playing good football, attacking football in the first half, but we could take them head-on.

“However, we were never given some fouls which were given to our opponents, and then the game was decided by something else besides football, which is not good in Champions League football, and let’s allow a better team on the day win. We know we were missing chances, but again, let us miss those chances and lose the game fairly, not what has happened today.”

Pasuwa also blasted the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for a congested fixture schedule in the domestic league.

Bullets played Moyale Barracks in the semis of the FDH Bank Cup, hours before flying to Lusaka.

“For us to play these games, we agreed to play. We couldn’t play games and then blame FAM, but I am saying these are bodies [and] they need recoveries, and these are high-intensity games. Playing on Sunday and again on Wednesday, players get tired as well,” the gaffer added.